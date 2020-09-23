Earnings Preview: Scholastic

Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, September 24. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q1 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Scholastic have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of $1.74 on revenue of $219.00 million. In the same quarter last year, Scholastic reported a loss per share of $1.59 on revenue of $232.60 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 9.43% decline in the company's EPS figure. Scholastic's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 EPS Estimate -0.93 -0.64 1.77 -1.80 EPS Actual -0.23 -0.34 2.06 -1.59 Revenue Estimate 272.60 M 342.10 M 591.20 M 217.60 M Revenue Actual 284.00 M 373.30 M 597.20 M 232.60 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 44.31%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Scholastic is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i5zps2ws