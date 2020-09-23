AAR Earnings Preview
AAR (NYSE: AIR) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, September 24. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Based on management's projections, AAR analysts modeled for a loss of $0.05 per share on sales of $381.71 million. In the same quarter last year, AAR reported earnings per share of $0.57 on sales of $541.50 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 108.77% decrease in the company's earnings per share. AAR's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|EPS Estimate
|-0.22
|0.64
|0.60
|0.51
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|0.67
|0.64
|0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|359.03 M
|550.29 M
|525.21 M
|495.03 M
|Revenue Actual
|416.50 M
|553.10 M
|560.90 M
|541.50 M
Stock Performance
Over the past 52-week period, shares of AAR have declined 55.38%.
Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. AAR is scheduled to hold the call at 16:45:00 ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.aarcorp.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events
