AAR Earnings Preview

AAR (NYSE: AIR) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, September 24. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, AAR analysts modeled for a loss of $0.05 per share on sales of $381.71 million. In the same quarter last year, AAR reported earnings per share of $0.57 on sales of $541.50 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 108.77% decrease in the company's earnings per share. AAR's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 EPS Estimate -0.22 0.64 0.60 0.51 EPS Actual 0.26 0.67 0.64 0.57 Revenue Estimate 359.03 M 550.29 M 525.21 M 495.03 M Revenue Actual 416.50 M 553.10 M 560.90 M 541.50 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of AAR have declined 55.38%.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. AAR is scheduled to hold the call at 16:45:00 ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.aarcorp.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events