Earnings Outlook for BlackBerry

On Thursday, September 24, BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

BlackBerry earnings will be near $0.02 per share on sales of $237.95 million, according to analysts. The company saw a bottom-line number of $0.0 per share on sales of $261.00 million during the same period last year. BlackBerry's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate -0.01 0.04 0.02 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.02 0.09 0.03 0 Revenue Estimate 216.80 M 296.30 M 275.73 M 265.70 M Revenue Actual 214.00 M 291.00 M 280.00 M 261.00 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.72%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. BlackBerry is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.blackberry.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fcompany%2Finvestors&eventid=2403445&sessionid=1&key=F14284549FB501916496C0D9E404F856®Tag=&sourcepage=register