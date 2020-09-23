Earnings Preview: Dynatronics

Dynatronics (NASDAQ: DYNT) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, September 24. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Dynatronics's loss per share to be near $0.15 on sales of $7.42 million. In the same quarter last year, Dynatronics reported a loss per share of $0.05 on sales of $15.51 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 200.0% decrease in the company's earnings per share. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2019 Q4 2019 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.04 -0.04 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.05 -0.01 -0.05 Revenue Estimate 13.76 M 14.91 M 16.27 M 14.90 M Revenue Actual 13.71 M 15.20 M 16.39 M 15.51 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Dynatronics have declined 34.33%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Dynatronics is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://irdirect.net/dynt