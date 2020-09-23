Jabil Earnings Preview

On Thursday, September 24, Jabil (NYSE: JBL) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Jabil will report earnings of $0.66 per share on revenue of $6.29 billion. Jabil EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.88. Sales were $6.57 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings per share would be down 25.0%. Here's how the Jabil's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2019 Q4 2019 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.64 0.94 0.86 EPS Actual 0.37 0.50 1.05 0.88 Revenue Estimate 5.57 B 6.16 B 6.95 B 6.61 B Revenue Actual 6.34 B 6.12 B 7.51 B 6.57 B

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Jabil have declined 4.38%.

With these returns, shareholders are likely feeling neutral going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Jabil is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/jbl/mediaframe/40396/indexl.html