Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cintas: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2020 8:41am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) rose 3.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 19.83% over the past year to $2.78, which beat the estimate of $2.13.

Revenue of $1,747,000,000 decreased by 3.53% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,700,000,000.

Outlook

Q2 EPS expected to be between $2.00 and $2.20.

Q2 revenue expected between $1,725,000,000 and $1,750,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Sep 23, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vi8vf9kw

Technicals

52-week high: $344.97

Company's 52-week low was at $154.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.09%

Company Overview

In its core uniform and facility services unit (81% of sales), Cintas provides uniform rental programs to businesses across the size spectrum, mostly in North America. The firm is by far the largest provider in the industry. Facilities products generally include the rental and sale of entrance mat, mops, shop towels, and restroom supplies. Cintas also runs a first aid and safety services business (10% of sales), a fire protection services business (6% of sales), and a uniform direct sales business (4% of sales).

 

Related Articles (CTAS)

4 Sectors Moving Higher In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge Ahead Of Fed Speakers
7 Stocks To Watch For September 23, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For September 23, 2020
Earnings Preview for Cintas
Cramer Weighs In On CVS Health Corp, GoHealth And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com