Recap: S&W Seed Q4 Earnings

Shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) rose 7.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 128.00% year over year to ($0.14), which missed the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $25,865,000 declined by 44.79% year over year, which beat the estimate of $25,730,000.

Outlook

S&W Seed hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Sep 23, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1078/37714

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $3.98

Company's 52-week low was at $1.67

Price action over last quarter: Up 68.42%

Company Overview

S&W Seed Co is a multi-crop, middle-market agricultural company. It is engaged in breeding, production and sale of alfalfa seed and sorghum seed. It also has a growing commercial market presence in sunflower and maintain an active stevia development program. The company's seed platform develops and supplies germplasm designed to produce higher yields for farmers worldwide. It produces approximately 250 seed products in the Western United States, Canada, Australia, Europe and South Africa for sale in more than 30 countries.