Worthington Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) rose 1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 14.29% year over year to $0.64, which beat the estimate of $0.44.

Revenue of $702,909,000 decreased by 17.87% year over year, which beat the estimate of $594,400,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Sep 23, 2020

Time: 02:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.worthingtonindustries.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fevents%2Fevent-details%2F2020%2FQ1-2021-Worthington-Industries-Earnings-Conference-Call%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2615178&sessionid=1&key=642DB46BFF55C7C5DAB1959236E09835®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $44.69

52-week low: $19.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.22%

Company Overview

Worthington Industries Inc is an American diversified metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. Its manufactured metal products include pressure cylinders for liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, oxygen, refrigerant, and other industrial gas storage; cylinders; helium-filled balloon kits; steel and fiberglass tanks and processing equipment primarily for the oil and gas industry; cryogenic pressure vessels for liquefied natural gas and other gas storage applications; light gauge steel framing for commercial and residential construction; and several other products. The firm's operating segments are Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. North America accounts for the majority of the company's revenue.