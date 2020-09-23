JinkoSolar: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) rose 3.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 69.01% year over year to $1.20, which beat the estimate of $0.61.

Revenue of $1,196,000,000 higher by 18.77% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,140,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 revenue expected to be between $1,220,000,000 and $1,300,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Sep 23, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3d5jnudo

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $28.84

Company's 52-week low was at $11.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 76.17%

Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd is engaged in the PV industry. The firm has built a vertically integrated solar power product value chain, manufacturing from silicon wafers to solar modules. It sells solar modules under JinkoSolar brand. The company's product includes Swan, Tiger, Cheetah, and others. Geographically, the firm generates a majority of its revenue from North America.