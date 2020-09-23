7 Stocks To Watch For September 23, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares gained 2.4% to $59.35 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares gained 2.4% to $59.35 in after-hours trading. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) will remain in focus today as the company issued various updates at its highly-anticipated battery day event. However, the market wasn't too impressed with the company’s near-term goals, with shares dropping around 7% in after-hours trading. Tesla shares declined 6.9% to $395.08 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: TSLA) will remain in focus today as the company issued various updates at its highly-anticipated battery day event. However, the market wasn't too impressed with the company’s near-term goals, with shares dropping around 7% in after-hours trading. Tesla shares declined 6.9% to $395.08 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) to have earned $0.70 per share on revenue of $674.07 million for the latest quarter. HB Fuller will release earnings after the markets close. HB Fuller shares slipped 0.1% to $47.75 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor