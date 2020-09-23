7 Stocks To Watch For September 23, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares gained 2.4% to $59.35 in after-hours trading.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) will remain in focus today as the company issued various updates at its highly-anticipated battery day event. However, the market wasn't too impressed with the company’s near-term goals, with shares dropping around 7% in after-hours trading. Tesla shares declined 6.9% to $395.08 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) to have earned $0.70 per share on revenue of $674.07 million for the latest quarter. HB Fuller will release earnings after the markets close. HB Fuller shares slipped 0.1% to $47.75 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday. Nike shares jumped 13.1% to $132.15 in the after-hours trading session.
- KKR & Co Inc. (NYSE: KKR) announced plans to invest $754 million (INR 55.5 billion) in India's Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, a subsidiary of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries. KKR shares gained 0.7% to $34.90 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion before the opening bell. Cintas shares gained 4.6% to $339.00 in after-hours trading.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) reported a loss of CA$3.3 billion ($2.5 billion) for the fiscal year. Its Q4 sales declined to C$72.10 million from C$75.20 million year over year. The Canadian pot producer also issued weak revenue forecast for the first quarter. Aurora Cannabis shares dropped 18% to $6.00 in the after-hours trading session.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga