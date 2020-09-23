Earnings Scheduled For September 23, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.

• JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $25.73 million.

• Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $193.69 million.

• Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $594.40 million.

• Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $13.45 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $674.07 million.

• Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.