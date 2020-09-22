Market Overview

KB Home: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2020 4:58pm   Comments
Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) rose 1.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 13.70% year over year to $0.83, which beat the estimate of $0.54.

Revenue of $999,013,000 declined by 13.95% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $893,240,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Sep 22, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8uv5qoqt

Technicals

52-week high was at $40.51

52-week low: $9.82

Price action over last quarter: Up 39.79%

Company Overview

KB Home is an American construction company that focuses on residential construction. The company builds single-family homes and communities across Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, Texas, North Carolina, and the Washington, D.C., area. KB Home operates in over several markets and focuses on first-time and move-up homebuyers. The company follows a built-to-order model that offers personalized homes at attainable prices based on market location. The company also invests in land acquisition and development to support future building activities.

 

