KB Home: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) rose 1.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 13.70% year over year to $0.83, which beat the estimate of $0.54.
Revenue of $999,013,000 declined by 13.95% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $893,240,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Sep 22, 2020
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8uv5qoqt
Technicals
52-week high was at $40.51
52-week low: $9.82
Price action over last quarter: Up 39.79%
Company Overview
KB Home is an American construction company that focuses on residential construction. The company builds single-family homes and communities across Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, Texas, North Carolina, and the Washington, D.C., area. KB Home operates in over several markets and focuses on first-time and move-up homebuyers. The company follows a built-to-order model that offers personalized homes at attainable prices based on market location. The company also invests in land acquisition and development to support future building activities.
