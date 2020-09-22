Recap: Steelcase Q2 Earnings

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 10% over the past year to $0.55, which beat the estimate of $0.37.

Revenue of $818,800,000 decreased by 17.96% year over year, which beat the estimate of $782,600,000.

Guidance

Steelcase Sees Q3 EPS $0.12-$0.18 Vs. $0.18 Est., Sales $690M-$725M Vs. $703.87M Est.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $23.02

52-week low was at $7.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.88%

Company Profile

Steelcase Inc is a furniture company primarily based in the United States and has operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Steelcase markets its products primarily through a network of independent and company-owned dealers. The company operates through the Americas segment, the EMEA segment and the Other category. The Americas segment offers architecture, furniture and technology products is marketed to corporate, government, healthcare, education and retail customers, EMEA segment provides furniture systems, storage and seating solutions.