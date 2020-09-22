Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Steelcase Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2020 4:56pm   Comments
Share:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 10% over the past year to $0.55, which beat the estimate of $0.37.

Revenue of $818,800,000 decreased by 17.96% year over year, which beat the estimate of $782,600,000.

Guidance

Steelcase Sees Q3 EPS $0.12-$0.18 Vs. $0.18 Est., Sales $690M-$725M Vs. $703.87M Est.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $23.02

52-week low was at $7.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.88%

Company Profile

Steelcase Inc is a furniture company primarily based in the United States and has operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Steelcase markets its products primarily through a network of independent and company-owned dealers. The company operates through the Americas segment, the EMEA segment and the Other category. The Americas segment offers architecture, furniture and technology products is marketed to corporate, government, healthcare, education and retail customers, EMEA segment provides furniture systems, storage and seating solutions.

 

Related Articles (SCS)

5 Stocks To Watch For September 22, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For September 22, 2020
Earnings Preview: Steelcase
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 24, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance After-Hours Center

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com