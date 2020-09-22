Recap: Stitch Fix Q4 Earnings

Shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) fell 14% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 728.57% over the past year to ($0.44), which missed the estimate of ($0.16).

Revenue of $443,408,000 up by 2.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $414,310,000.

Looking Ahead

Stitch Fix hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Sep 22, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/whusmecv

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $30.44

Company's 52-week low was at $10.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 33.21%

Company Description

Stitch Fix Inc is a US-based company which offers personal style service for men and women. The company engages in delivering one-to-one personalization to clients through the combination of data science and human judgment. It provides shipment service called A FIX where the stylist's hand selects items from several merchandises with analysis of client and merchandise data to provide a personalized shipment of apparel, shoes, and accessories suited to client's needs. The company offers products across categories, brands, product types and price points including Women's, Petite, Maternity, Men's and Plus. It also offers various product types, including denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry and handbags and sells merchandise across a various range of price points.