Earnings Outlook for Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, September 23. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Tsakos Energy Navigation reporting earnings of $2.11 per share on revenue of $193.69 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported a per-share loss of $0.14 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $144.02 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings per share would represent a 1607.14% increase for the company. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 0.4 0.31 -0.12 -0.13 EPS Actual 0.1 0.34 -0.22 -0.14 Revenue Estimate 154.71 M 151.50 M 106.83 M 100.61 M Revenue Actual 178.90 M 175.39 M 131.00 M 144.02 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 41.85%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders might be down going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Tsakos Energy Navigation is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: http://tenn.irwebpage.com/webcast/cc_2020-2Q__page.html