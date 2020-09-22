Earnings Outlook For H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, September 23. Here is Benzinga's look at H.B. Fuller's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering H.B. Fuller modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.7 on revenue of $674.07 million. H.B. Fuller EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.86. Revenue was $725.38 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would have fallen 18.6%. H.B. Fuller's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.34 0.92 0.89 EPS Actual 0.68 0.34 0.88 0.86 Revenue Estimate 664.27 M 652.85 M 745.62 M 748.63 M Revenue Actual 674.60 M 646.56 M 739.11 M 725.38 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. H.B. Fuller is scheduled to hold the call at 10:30:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1896/36815