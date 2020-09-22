Worthington Industries's Earnings: A Preview

On Wednesday, September 23, Worthington Industries (NYSE: WOR) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Worthington Industries's EPS to be near $0.44 on sales of $594.40 million. Worthington Industries EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.56. Sales were $855.86 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 21.43% decline in the company's earnings per share. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.67 0.58 0.71 EPS Actual 0.49 0.64 0.69 0.56 Revenue Estimate 669.70 M 775.50 M 786.60 M 884.95 M Revenue Actual 611.63 M 764.00 M 827.64 M 855.86 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Worthington Industries is scheduled to hold the call at 14:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.worthingtonindustries.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fevents%2Fevent-details%2F2020%2FQ1-2021-Worthington-Industries-Earnings-Conference-Call%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2615178&sessionid=1&key=642DB46BFF55C7C5DAB1959236E09835®Tag=&sourcepage=register