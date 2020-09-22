Earnings Preview for Cintas

Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, September 23. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Cintas reporting earnings of $2.11 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion. Cintas EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $2.32. Sales were $1.81 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings per share would be down 9.05%. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 EPS Estimate 1.21 2.02 2.03 2.16 EPS Actual 1.35 2.16 2.27 2.32 Revenue Estimate 1.56 B 1.80 B 1.82 B 1.79 B Revenue Actual 1.62 B 1.81 B 1.84 B 1.81 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.51%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cintas is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vi8vf9kw