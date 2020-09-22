Preview: S&W Seed's Earnings
On Wednesday, September 23, S&W Seed (NASDAQ: SANW) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.
Earnings and Revenue
Sell-side analysts are expecting S&W Seed's loss per share to be near $0.06 on sales of $25.73 million. S&W Seed earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.5 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $46.84 million. If the company were to report in-line earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be down 112.0%. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2020
|Q2 2020
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2019
|EPS Estimate
|-0.11
|-0.14
|-0.15
|1.05
|EPS Actual
|-0.09
|-0.19
|-0.13
|0.50
|Revenue Estimate
|21.17 M
|10.73 M
|9.77 M
|59.00 M
|Revenue Actual
|29.09 M
|12.35 M
|12.27 M
|46.84 M
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. S&W Seed is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1078/37714
