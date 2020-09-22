Preview: S&W Seed's Earnings

On Wednesday, September 23, S&W Seed (NASDAQ: SANW) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting S&W Seed's loss per share to be near $0.06 on sales of $25.73 million. S&W Seed earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.5 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $46.84 million. If the company were to report in-line earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be down 112.0%. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2019 Q4 2019 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.14 -0.15 1.05 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.19 -0.13 0.50 Revenue Estimate 21.17 M 10.73 M 9.77 M 59.00 M Revenue Actual 29.09 M 12.35 M 12.27 M 46.84 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. S&W Seed is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1078/37714