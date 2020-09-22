General Mills's Earnings Outlook

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, September 23. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering General Mills modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.87 on revenue of $4.21 billion. General Mills reported a profit of $0.79 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $4.00 billion. If the company were to report in-line earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 10.13%. General Mills's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 EPS Estimate 1.06 0.77 0.88 0.77 EPS Actual 1.10 0.77 0.95 0.79 Revenue Estimate 4.96 B 4.23 B 4.43 B 4.08 B Revenue Actual 5.02 B 4.18 B 4.42 B 4.00 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.2%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. General Mills is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.generalmills.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2633187&sessionid=1&key=D6B50ECB605C2F48ECE1A4706712ACB7®Tag=&sourcepage=register