5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector that may be worth watching:

Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) - P/E: 7.78 MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) - P/E: 9.85 Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ: GRBK) - P/E: 9.93 Meritor (NYSE: MTOR) - P/E: 5.59 TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) - P/E: 5.25

Yunji looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of -0.0, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1). Yunji does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, MarineMax reported earnings per share at 1.58, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.23. MarineMax does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Green Brick Partners reported earnings per share at 0.66, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.31. Green Brick Partners does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Meritor saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.74 in Q2 to -0.47 now. Meritor does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, TravelCenters Of America reported earnings per share at 0.59, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at -1.81. TravelCenters Of America does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.