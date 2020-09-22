5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the technology sector:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) - P/E: 6.92 Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) - P/E: 0.04 Xerox Holdings (NYSE: XRX) - P/E: 9.41 Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) - P/E: 9.17 Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ: BLIN) - P/E: 0.58

Canadian Solar’s earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.09, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.84. Canadian Solar does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Inpixon has reported Q2 earnings per share at -0.21, which has increased by 77.17% compared to Q1, which was -0.92. Inpixon does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Xerox Holdings reported earnings per share at 0.15, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.21. Its most recent dividend yield is at 5.9%, which has increased by 0.1% from 5.8% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Intel experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 1.45 in Q1 and is now 1.23. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.24%, which has decreased by 0.32% from 2.56% in the previous quarter.

Bridgeline Digital has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.37, which has decreased by 212.12% compared to Q2, which was 0.33. Bridgeline Digital does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.