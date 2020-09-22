Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tuesday's Market Minute: The Retail Future Of Social Media
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
September 22, 2020 9:42am   Comments
Share:
Tuesday's Market Minute: The Retail Future Of Social Media

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) announced over the weekend that they were buying a combined 20% in Tiktok, without which the app would be banned in the U.S. by executive order. Walmart as an investor in a social media app caught my attention, but on second thought, it doesn’t much surprise me.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) has been implementing seamless shopping into the apps that it owns, especially Instagram. Influencers and online ads populate every corner of the web and work with hundreds of brands. However, influencers and Facebook-brokered ad spaces both require working (and paying) third parties, and Walmart has already solidly built out its online ordering and delivery services to compete with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). 

Therefore, combining the strength of its digital marketplace with the trend of purchases through social media, it moves from mere advertising to ownership and control. It’ll be interesting to see if other competitors, like Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT), follow suit, and what changes Walmart will bring to the app.

Photo by dole777 on Unsplash

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + FB)

Amazon Takes On Peloton With Connected Fitness Prime Bike
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 22, 2020
Amazon Calls Cops On Lawmakers After Inviting Them To Probe Warehouse Safety
Chewy's Ryan Cohen Sees GameStop Rivaling Amazon Long-Term
Tim Cook Talks Apple Antitrust Probe, Remote Work, Relationship With Trump
All EV Makers But Tesla To Be Banned From Making Direct Sales In Michigan Under Proposed Law
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Facebook Target TD Ameritrade WalmartEarnings News Economics Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com