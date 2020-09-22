AutoZone: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) moved higher by 3.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 47.64% year over year to $30.93, which beat the estimate of $24.79.

Revenue of $4,546,000,000 rose by 21.23% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,150,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

AutoZone hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Sep 22, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/820/36752

Price Action

52-week high: $1274.41

Company's 52-week low was at $684.91

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.35%

Company Profile

AutoZone is the premier seller of aftermarket automotive parts, tools, and accessories to do-it-yourself customers in the United States. The company derives an increasing proportion of its sales from domestic commercial customers, just over 20% in fiscal 2019, and has a growing presence in Mexico and Brazil. AutoZone had 6,411 stores in the U.S. (5,772), Mexico (604), and Brazil (35) as of the end of fiscal 2019.