5 Stocks To Watch For September 22, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2020 4:34am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) to report quarterly earnings at $24.65 per share on revenue of $4.13 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares rose 0.5% to $1,191.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk dashed hopes surrounding the automaker’s ability to reach self-sufficiency in batteries until at least 2022. Tesla shares dropped 4.6% to $428.76 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) to have earned $0.44 per share on revenue of $9.07 billion for the latest quarter. Nike will release earnings after the markets close. Nike shares gained 0.9% to $114.35 in pre-market trading.

  • Qutoutiao Inc – ADR (NASDAQ: QTT) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter, while sales missed views. Qutoutiao shares climbed 7% to $2.59 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect >b> Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $782.60 million after the closing bell. Steelcase shares rose 0.5% to $11.89 in pre-market trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

