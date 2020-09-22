5 Stocks To Watch For September 22, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) to report quarterly earnings at $24.65 per share on revenue of $4.13 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares rose 0.5% to $1,191.75 in pre-market trading.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk dashed hopes surrounding the automaker's ability to reach self-sufficiency in batteries until at least 2022. Tesla shares dropped 4.6% to $428.76 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts are expecting Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) to have earned $0.44 per share on revenue of $9.07 billion for the latest quarter. Nike will release earnings after the markets close. Nike shares gained 0.9% to $114.35 in pre-market trading.

