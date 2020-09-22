Earnings Scheduled For September 22, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $24.65 per share on revenue of $4.13 billion.
- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $105.78 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $893.24 million.
- Nike (NYSE:NKE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $9.07 billion.
- Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $782.60 million.
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $414.31 million.
