Earnings Scheduled For September 22, 2020

September 22, 2020 4:05am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $24.65 per share on revenue of $4.13 billion.
  • Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $105.78 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $893.24 million.
  • Nike (NYSE:NKE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $9.07 billion.
  • Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $782.60 million.
  • Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $414.31 million.
 

