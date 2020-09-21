Market Overview

Mastercard: P/E Ratio Overview

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2020 10:20am
Looking into the current session, Mastercard Inc. (NYSE: MA) is trading at $326.27, after a 2.65% drop. Over the past month, the stock decreased by 6.15%, but over the past year, it actually went up by 20.34%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently below from its 52 week high by 11.16%.

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company’s market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E indicates that shareholders do not expect the stock to perform better in the future, and that the company is probably undervalued. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Most often, an industry will prevail in a particular phase of a business cycle, than other industries.

Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of 17.72 in the Credit Services industry, Mastercard Inc. has a higher P/E ratio of 46.43. Shareholders might be inclined to think that Mastercard Inc. might perform better than its industry group. It’s also possible that the stock is overvalued.

Price to earnings ratio is not always a great indicator of the company's performance. Depending on the earnings makeup of a company, investors may not be able to attain key insights from trailing earnings.

