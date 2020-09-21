Market Overview

P/E Ratio Overview: Morgan Stanley

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2020 10:08am   Comments
Looking into the current session, Morgan Stanley Inc. (NYSE: MS) is trading at $48.74, after a 2.7% decrease. Over the past month, the stock decreased by 6.36%, but over the past year, it actually went up by 14.57%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently under from its 52 week high by 15.34%.

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company’s market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E indicates that shareholders do not expect the stock to perform better in the future, and that the company is probably undervalued. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Most often, an industry will prevail in a particular phase of a business cycle, than other industries.

Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of the 29.76 in the Capital Markets industry, Morgan Stanley Inc. has a lower P/E ratio of 9.06. Shareholders might be inclined to think that they might perform worse than its industry peers. It’s also possible that the stock is undervalued.

There are many limitations to price to earnings ratio. It is sometimes difficult to determine the nature of the earnings makeup of a company. Shareholders might not get what they're looking for, from trailing earnings.

