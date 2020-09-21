5 Stocks To Watch For September 21, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) reported tentative U.S. government approval for the deal with ByteDance’s TikTok. Oracle shares gained 0.1% to $59.82 in after-hours trading, while Walmart shares rose 0.2% to $135.55 in the after-hours trading session.
- NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSE: NTN) agreed to sell entertainment and advertising assets to eGames for $2 million in cash. NTN Buzztime shares jumped 18.6% to $2.36 in the after-hours trading session.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) filed for sale of up to 3 million shares of its common stock by Aspire Capital Fund. aTyr Pharma shares gained 2.1% to close at $4.31 on Friday.
- AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) disclosed that its cancer treatment drug Lynparza has been recommended for approval by the European Medicines Agency. AstraZeneca shares slipped 0.1% to $56.40 in after-hours trading.
