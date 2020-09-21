Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For September 21, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2020 4:59am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) reported tentative U.S. government approval for the deal with ByteDance’s TikTok. Oracle shares gained 0.1% to $59.82 in after-hours trading, while Walmart shares rose 0.2% to $135.55 in the after-hours trading session.
  • NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSE: NTN) agreed to sell entertainment and advertising assets to eGames for $2 million in cash. NTN Buzztime shares jumped 18.6% to $2.36 in the after-hours trading session.

  • aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) filed for sale of up to 3 million shares of its common stock by Aspire Capital Fund. aTyr Pharma shares gained 2.1% to close at $4.31 on Friday.
  • AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) disclosed that its cancer treatment drug Lynparza has been recommended for approval by the European Medicines Agency. AstraZeneca shares slipped 0.1% to $56.40 in after-hours trading.

