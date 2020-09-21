5 Stocks To Watch For September 21, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) reported tentative U.S. government approval for the deal with ByteDance’s TikTok. Oracle shares gained 0.1% to $59.82 in after-hours trading, while Walmart shares rose 0.2% to $135.55 in the after-hours trading session.

NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSE: NTN) agreed to sell entertainment and advertising assets to eGames for $2 million in cash. NTN Buzztime shares jumped 18.6% to $2.36 in the after-hours trading session.

