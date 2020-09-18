Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Tumbles 300 Points; COMPASS Pathways Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded down 1.11% to 27591.20 while the NASDAQ fell 1.68% to 10,727.08. The S&P also fell, dropping 1.42% to 3,309.30.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 6,676,410 cases with around 197,650 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 5,214,670 confirmed cases and 84,370 deaths, while Brazil reported over 4,455,380 COVID-19 cases with 134,930 deaths. In total, there were at least 30,205,220 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with over 946,670 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Financial shares slipped by just 0.1% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: WNEB), up 9%, and Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOB), up 7%.

In trading on Friday, information technology shares tumbled 2.1%.

Top Headline

US consumer sentiment increase in September, with the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index climbing to 78.9 versus 74.1 in August.

Economists were expecting a reading of 75.9 for September.

Equities Trading UP

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares shot up 35% to $9.54 following news of two insiders buying stock Thursday even for a total of about 225,000 shares.

Shares of COMPASS Pathways PLC ADR (NASDAQ: CMPS) got a boost, shooting 42% to $24.13 after the company priced its IPO at $17 per share.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) shares were also up, gaining 36% to $2.21 after the company announced its Weichai Westport joint venture received certification from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of China for its 12-liter engine equipped with the HPDI 2.0 fuel system.

Equities Trading DOWN

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) shares tumbled 20% to $10.00 after the company reported the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,565,200 shares at $10.00 per share.

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) were down 8% to $0.7290 after the company announced pricing of offering of common stock at $0.62 per share.

IsoRay, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) was down, falling 20% to $0.6203. IsoRay reported a loss for the fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.4% to $40.79, while gold traded up 0.6% to $1,962.00.

Silver traded up 0.1% Friday to $27.110 while copper rose 1% to $3.1030.

Euro zone

European shares closed lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.66%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 2.21%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index dropped 1.09%. Meanwhile, the German DAX 30 declined 0.7%, French CAC 40 dropped 1.22% and London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.71%.

Retail sales in the UK climbed for the fourth consecutive month, rising 0.8% in August. German producer prices fell for the seventh straight month, declining 1.2% year-over-year in August.

Economics

The current account deficit increased by 52.9% to $170.5 billion during the second quarter.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index climbed to 78.9 in September versus 74.1 in August.

The index of leading economic indicators increased 1.2% for August, versus analysts’ estimates for a 1.3% rise.

The total number of active U.S. oil rigs slipped by 1 to 179 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported.