Looking Into Penn National Gaming's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 18, 2020 10:06am
Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) reported Q2 sales of $305.50 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $165.40 million, resulting in a 70.5% decrease from last quarter. In Q1, Penn National Gaming brought in $1.12 billion in sales but lost $560.60 million in earnings.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Penn National Gaming’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed in a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth in a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share for shareholders in the future. In Q2, Penn National Gaming posted an ROCE of -0.11%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Penn National Gaming, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings Insight

Penn National Gaming reported Q2 earnings per share at $-1.69/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-2.17/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News Sports General

