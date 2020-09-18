Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer defensive sector that may be worth watching:

Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) - P/E: 2.48 Alico (NASDAQ: ALCO) - P/E: 9.93 Ingles Markets (NASDAQ: IMKTA) - P/E: 5.18 Mannatech (NASDAQ: MTEX) - P/E: 9.15 BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) - P/E: 5.5

Most recently, Big Lots reported earnings per share at 2.75, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 1.26. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.15%, which has decreased by 0.93% from 3.08% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Alico experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.29 in Q2 and is now 0.25. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 1.19%, which has increased by 0.06% from 1.13% last quarter.

This quarter, Ingles Markets experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 1.99 in Q2 and is now 3.1. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.64%, which has decreased by 0.39% from 2.03% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Mannatech experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 1.15 in Q1 and is now 0.47. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.63%, which has increased by 0.24% from 3.39% in the previous quarter.

BellRing Brands has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.08, which has decreased by 27.27% compared to Q2, which was 0.11. BellRing Brands does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.