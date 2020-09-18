5 Stocks To Watch For September 18, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

(NYSE: ISR) reported a loss for the fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations. IsoRay shares dipped 16.6% to $0.65 in the after-hours trading session. Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U), a video game software developer, priced its initial public offering above its prior estimates on Thursday. The company plans to issue 25 million shares at $52 per share. Unity shares will be listed under the symbol "U" on the NYSE and would begin the trading debut on Friday.

(NYSE: U), a video game software developer, priced its initial public offering above its prior estimates on Thursday. The company plans to issue 25 million shares at $52 per share. Unity shares will be listed under the symbol "U" on the NYSE and would begin the trading debut on Friday. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: HJLI) disclosed a 17 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares dropped 2.4% to $0.41 in after-hours trading.

