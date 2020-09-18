5 Stocks To Watch For September 18, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- IsoRay, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) reported a loss for the fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations. IsoRay shares dipped 16.6% to $0.65 in the after-hours trading session.
- Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U), a video game software developer, priced its initial public offering above its prior estimates on Thursday. The company plans to issue 25 million shares at $52 per share. Unity shares will be listed under the symbol "U" on the NYSE and would begin the trading debut on Friday.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: HJLI) disclosed a 17 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares dropped 2.4% to $0.41 in after-hours trading.
- J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE: JAX) reported that sales volumes for the first three weeks of September averaged 90% of 2019 sales. J Alexanders shares jumped 14% to $5.45 in the after-hours trading session.
- Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) reported an 8 million share common stock offering. Essential Properties Realty Trust shares dropped 2.6% to $19.32 in after-hours trading.
