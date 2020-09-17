Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the energy sector that may be worth watching:

NACCO Industries (NYSE: NC) - P/E: 4.8 Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE: SHLX) - P/E: 6.74 Frontline (NYSE: FRO) - P/E: 3.1 Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: MMLP) - P/E: 1.91 DHT Holdings (NYSE: DHT) - P/E: 3.33

NACCO Industries has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.86, which has decreased by 2.27% compared to Q1, which was 0.88. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.51%, which has increased by 0.6% from last quarter’s yield of 2.91%.

Most recently, Shell Midstream Partners reported earnings per share at 0.32, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.36. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 15.53%, which has decreased by 0.29% from 15.82% last quarter.

Frontline saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.91 in Q1 to 1.04 now. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 15.82%, which has increased by 14.5% from 1.32% last quarter.

Most recently, Martin Midstream Partners reported earnings per share at -0.06, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.22. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.82%, which has decreased by 14.24% from 15.06% in the previous quarter.

DHT Holdings’s earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.81, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.44. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 33.51%, which has increased by 10.06% from last quarter’s yield of 23.45%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.