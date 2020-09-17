Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Cantel Medical Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2020 7:08am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) moved higher by 4.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 61.90% over the past year to $0.24, which beat the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $233,371,000 declined by 2.55% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $223,640,000.

Outlook

Cantel Medical hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Cantel Medical hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Sep 17, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2203/36688

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $90.79

52-week low: $20.81

Price action over last quarter: down 2.17%

Company Description

Cantel Medical is a New Jersey-based manufacturer of hospital supplies for infection prevention, which include products used in endoscope disinfection, water purification systems for use in dialysis treatment, and dental supplies. The firm reports in four segments: medical (57% of fiscal 2019 sales), life sciences (22%), dental (18%), and dialysis (4%). Geographic exposure is primarily in the U.S., which accounts for 75% of revenue, with international markets making up the remaining 25%.

 

Related Articles (CMD)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble Ahead Of Initial Jobless Claims Data
5 Stocks To Watch For September 17, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For September 17, 2020
Earnings Outlook for Cantel Medical
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com