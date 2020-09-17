Recap: Cantel Medical Q4 Earnings

Shares of Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) moved higher by 4.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 61.90% over the past year to $0.24, which beat the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $233,371,000 declined by 2.55% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $223,640,000.

Outlook

Cantel Medical hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Cantel Medical hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Sep 17, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2203/36688

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $90.79

52-week low: $20.81

Price action over last quarter: down 2.17%

Company Description

Cantel Medical is a New Jersey-based manufacturer of hospital supplies for infection prevention, which include products used in endoscope disinfection, water purification systems for use in dialysis treatment, and dental supplies. The firm reports in four segments: medical (57% of fiscal 2019 sales), life sciences (22%), dental (18%), and dialysis (4%). Geographic exposure is primarily in the U.S., which accounts for 75% of revenue, with international markets making up the remaining 25%.