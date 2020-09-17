Recap: Apogee Enterprises Q2 Earnings

Shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) fell 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 1.39% over the past year to $0.73, which beat the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $319,483,000 decreased by 10.52% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $314,730,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Sep 17, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6ra7kqpd

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $46.70

Company's 52-week low was at $13.77

Price action over last quarter: down 12.35%

Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises Inc is a manufacturer of architectural glass and metal glass framings. The company also provides building glass installation services. Its four main business segments are Architectural Framing Systems; Architectural Glass; Architectural Services and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). It generates maximum revenue from the Architectural Framing Systems segment. The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional and high-end multi-family residential buildings. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.