Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Apogee Enterprises Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2020 7:07am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) fell 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 1.39% over the past year to $0.73, which beat the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $319,483,000 decreased by 10.52% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $314,730,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Sep 17, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6ra7kqpd

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $46.70

Company's 52-week low was at $13.77

Price action over last quarter: down 12.35%

Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises Inc is a manufacturer of architectural glass and metal glass framings. The company also provides building glass installation services. Its four main business segments are Architectural Framing Systems; Architectural Glass; Architectural Services and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). It generates maximum revenue from the Architectural Framing Systems segment. The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional and high-end multi-family residential buildings. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

 

Related Articles (APOG)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble Ahead Of Initial Jobless Claims Data
5 Stocks To Watch For September 17, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For September 17, 2020
Apogee Enterprises Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com