5 Stocks To Watch For September 17, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: APOG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $314.73 million before the opening bell. Apogee shares slipped 0.4% to $20.65 in after-hours trading.

Herman Miller Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) reported a strong rise in its earnings for its fiscal first quarter. The company's sales also exceeded analysts' estimates. Herman Miller shares jumped 16.8% to $30.24 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) to report a quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $223.64 million before the opening bell. Cantel Medical shares gained 4.9% to $51.50 in after-hours trading.

