5 Stocks To Watch For September 17, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2020 4:46am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: APOG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $314.73 million before the opening bell. Apogee shares slipped 0.4% to $20.65 in after-hours trading.
  • Herman Miller Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) reported a strong rise in its earnings for its fiscal first quarter. The company’s sales also exceeded analysts’ estimates. Herman Miller shares jumped 16.8% to $30.24 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) to report a quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $223.64 million before the opening bell. Cantel Medical shares gained 4.9% to $51.50 in after-hours trading.

  • Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported a collaboration with Chiesi Group to discover and develop mRNA for pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company also announced a collaboration with Vertex to treat cystic fibrosis using gene editing. Moderna shares gained 2.7% to $70.70 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) reported a public offering of $275 million of shares of its Class A common stock. Chewy shares fell 3% to $54.50 in after-hours trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

