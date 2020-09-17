Earnings Scheduled For September 17, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $314.73 million.
• Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $223.64 million.
• Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ:EARS) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.10 million.
• IsoRay, Inc. (AMEX:ISR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.70 million.
