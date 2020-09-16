A Look Into Industrials Sector Value Stocks

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE: ORN) - P/E: 8.32 China Yuchai Intl (NYSE: CYD) - P/E: 8.66 Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ: NWPX) - P/E: 8.92 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ: GLDD) - P/E: 9.0 Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE: AP) - P/E: 6.65

Most recently, Orion Gr Hldgs reported earnings per share at 0.04, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.08. Orion Gr Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

China Yuchai Intl’s earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.85, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.21. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 8.71%, which has increased by 2.71% from 6.0% last quarter.

This quarter, Northwest Pipe experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.33 in Q1 and is now 0.45. Northwest Pipe does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.14, which has decreased by 73.08% compared to Q1, which was 0.52. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.05, which has decreased by 82.14% compared to Q1, which was 0.28. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.51%, which has increased by 0.45% from 2.06% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.