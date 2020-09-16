Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Utilities Sector Value Stocks

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2020 10:15am   Comments
Share:

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the utilities sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Kenon Hldgs (NYSE: KEN) - P/E: 4.06
  2. Pampa Energia (NYSE: PAM) - P/E: 0.04
  3. Central Puerto (NYSE: CEPU) - P/E: 3.21
  4. Enel Americas (NYSE: ENIA) - P/E: 7.73
  5. Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE: ELP) - P/E: 5.57

Kenon Hldgs saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.28 in Q1 to 0.02 now. Kenon Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Pampa Energia saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.21 in Q1 to 0.06 now. Pampa Energia does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Central Puerto saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.01 in Q1 to 0.02 now. Central Puerto does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Enel Americas has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.0, which has decreased by 100.0% compared to Q1, which was 0.0. Its most recent dividend yield is at 11.07%, which has increased by 9.39% from 1.68% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Cia Paranaense De Energia reported earnings per share at 1.09, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.42. Its most recent dividend yield is at 6.26%, which has increased by 4.11% from 2.15% in the previous quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ELP + CEPU)

5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector
A Look Into Utilities Sector Value Stocks
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector
Earnings Scheduled For August 26, 2020
A Look Into Utilities Sector Value Stocks
Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com