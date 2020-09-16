Apogee Enterprises Earnings Preview

On Thursday, September 17, Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ: APOG) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Apogee Enterprises EPS will likely be near $0.3 while revenue will be around $314.73 million, according to analysts. Apogee Enterprises EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.72. Revenue was $357.06 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would have fallen 58.33%. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.35 0.76 0.64 EPS Actual 0.15 0.51 0.57 0.72 Revenue Estimate 304.52 M 335.39 M 360.47 M 352.53 M Revenue Actual 289.10 M 337.10 M 337.92 M 357.06 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Apogee Enterprises have declined 52.81%.

Looking at these results, shareholders should be feeling neutral with these results.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Apogee Enterprises is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6ra7kqpd