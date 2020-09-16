Earnings Outlook for Cantel Medical
Cantel Medical (NYSE: CMD) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, September 17. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Sell-side analysts are expecting Cantel Medical's loss per share to be near $0.01 on sales of $223.64 million. Cantel Medical reported a per-share profit of $0.63 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $239.48 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 101.59% decline in the company's earnings per share. Cantel Medical's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q3 2020
|Q2 2020
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2019
|EPS Estimate
|0.37
|0.67
|0.58
|0.61
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|0.61
|0.65
|0.63
|Revenue Estimate
|242.63 M
|290.45 M
|253.59 M
|238.07 M
|Revenue Actual
|236.93 M
|288.50 M
|257.25 M
|239.48 M
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 43.78%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.
Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cantel Medical is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2203/36688
