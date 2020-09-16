5 Stocks To Watch For September 16, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday. FedEx shares climbed 8.1% to $255.89 in the after-hours trading session.

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported upbeat results for its third quarter on Tuesday. Adobe shares gained 1.9% to $507.00 in the after-hours trading session.

