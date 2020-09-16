Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For September 16, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2020 4:00am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For September 16, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Brady Corp (NYSE: BRC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $249.47 million before the opening bell. Brady shares gained 5.2% to $48.50 in after-hours trading.
  • FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday. FedEx shares climbed 8.1% to $255.89 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported upbeat results for its third quarter on Tuesday. Adobe shares gained 1.9% to $507.00 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Analysts are expecting Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) to have earned $0.26 per share on revenue of $524.83 million for the latest quarter. Herman Miller will release earnings after the markets close. Herman Miller shares gained 3.4% to $25.72 in after-hours trading.
  • The Federal Trade Commission is expected to file an antitrust lawsuit against Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) by the end of the year, The Wall Street Journal reported. Kim Kardashian West announced plans to freeze her social media accounts and also urged her followers to also take part. Facebook shares dropped 1.6% to $268.07 in the after-hours trading session.

