Earnings Scheduled For September 16, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Brady (NYSE:BRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $249.47 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $524.83 million.

• Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $214.38 million.