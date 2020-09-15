Adobe: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) moved higher by 1.88% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 25.37% year over year to $2.57, which beat the estimate of $2.41.

Revenue of $3,225,000,000 higher by 13.80% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,160,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Sep 15, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.adobe.com/investor-relations/calendar.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $536.88

52-week low: $255.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.87%

Company Description

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).