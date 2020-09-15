FedEx: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) rose 5.96% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 59.67% year over year to $4.87, which beat the estimate of $2.69.

Revenue of $19,321,000,000 higher by 13.33% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $17,550,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Sep 15, 2020

Time: 05:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.fedex.com%2Fnews-and-events%2Fupcoming-events%2Fevent-details%2F2020%2FFedEx-Q1-FY21-Earnings-Call%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2604425&sessionid=1&key=23AD10E9EF8F3F4402772BD1820E15B0®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $241.00

Company's 52-week low was at $88.69

Price action over last quarter: Up 56.36%

Company Overview

FedEx Corp pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2019, FedEx derived 54% of revenue from its express division, 29% from ground, and 11% from freight; its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder comes from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016. TNT was previously the fourth- largest global parcel-delivery provider.