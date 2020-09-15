Herman Miller's Earnings Outlook

Herman Miller (NASDAQ: MLHR) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, September 16. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q1earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Herman Miller analysts model for earnings of $0.26 per share on sales of $524.83 million. In the same quarter last year, Herman Miller reported EPS of $0.84 on revenue of $670.90 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 69.05% decrease in the company's earnings per share. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 EPS Estimate -0.10 0.69 0.87 0.78 EPS Actual 0.11 0.74 0.88 0.84 Revenue Estimate 479.63 M 679.45 M 695.80 M 661.80 M Revenue Actual 475.70 M 665.70 M 674.20 M 670.90 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 43.76%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call.